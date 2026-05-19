US President Donald Trump said that he was "an hour away" from ordering a strike on Iran yesterday before he called off the attack.

"I was an hour away. We were all set to go," Trump told reporters outside the White House today (Tuesday) it would have been happening right now."

"I hope we don't have to do the war, but we may have to give them another big hit," he added. "I'm not sure yet. You'll know very soon."

Trump accused Iran of wanting a nuclear weapon "to blow up the Middle East and, frankly, to blow up the world. It's not gonna happen."

Trump revealed on Monday that the US was planning on striking Iran today, but postponed the attack because what he referred to as "serious negotiations" were being held.

The President clamed on Truth Social that he was asked by leaders in the region, namely the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to "hold off on our planned military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as great leaders and allies, a deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all countries in the Middle East, and beyond."

According to Trump, "This Deal will include, importantly, no nuclear weapons for Iran!"

He concluded: "Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will not be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable deal is not reached."