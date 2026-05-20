בהלה בבית הספר בקריית שמונה דוברות

Students from the "Hamaginim" school in Kiryat Shmona were documented Wednesday morning hiding under desks and screaming in fear as sirens sounded in the city and surrounding communities.

The sirens were activated due to suspicion of a UAV infiltration in the area. Only at a later stage did the educational staff and residents learn that it had been a false alarm.

The frightening incident occurred while the students were dressed in festive white clothing, prepared especially for the school’s planned Shavuot (Feast of Weeks) holiday ceremony.

When the sirens sounded, the children were forced to quickly disperse and find temporary shelter under the desks in their classrooms, since they were far from a protected space.

Some of the children screamed in panic and others burst into tears, while the parents present and the school staff accompanying the activity were left helpless and tried to calm the children.