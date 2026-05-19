https://youtu.be/AVWJoLJjyD4

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon delivered a series of sharp remarks on Iran, the United Nations, Gaza, and rising anti-Israel rhetoric during an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, declaring that Tehran “needs a reality check" and expressing confidence that Donald Trump understands decisive action may be necessary.

Discussing the Iranian regime and growing tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Danon said the atmosphere among Iranian diplomats at the United Nations reflects what he described as dangerous overconfidence.

“We all understand that something must happen," Danon said. “I look at the Iranian representatives at the United Nations. They are so arrogant. They feel superiority. They think that they won the war. They need a reality check."

Danon added that he believes Trump recognizes the seriousness of the situation and hinted that future action could be forthcoming.

“I think President Trump understands that something must be done in order to change the perspective of the Iranians," he said. “I believe it will happen in the future, and we will follow it. We work very closely with the U.S., and we are partners."

Turning to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, Danon stressed that the issue extends far beyond Israel.

“It’s very significant not only to Israel, but to China and Russia," he said, arguing that international concern over Iran is growing. According to Danon, countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and the United States are backing efforts against Tehran at the Security Council.

“I believe in the next few days you will see a resolution in the Security Council against Iran, calling for countries to take military actions in order to open the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Danon also strongly condemned a recent report in The New York Times accusing Israeli soldiers of sexual abuse involving military dogs.

“Outrageous. Shameful," Danon said. “It’s supposed to be a serious newspaper, and you look at the description that we actually train dogs to sexually attack Palestinians. Outrageous."

He claimed the accusations are part of a broader international campaign aimed at pressuring Israel ahead of a forthcoming U.N. report on sexual violence committed by terrorist organizations.

“Some want to include Israel on that list," Danon asserted. “That’s part of the campaign. But the New York Times should do their homework and apologize."

The Israeli ambassador also criticized current U.N. leadership and voiced hope for major reforms following the eventual selection of a new secretary-general.

“You have to be optimistic in a position at the U.N. that I’m holding," Danon said. “We need to reform the U.N. I speak a lot with Ambassador Mike Waltz about this issue. We want to see a new direction."

He accused current U.N. leadership of irrelevance in major global crises, pointing to both the war in Ukraine and the aftermath of the October 7 attacks in Israel.

“The Secretary-General didn’t come to Israel even once since October 7th," Danon said. “It must be changed."

On U.S.-Israel ties, Danon praised Trump’s relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it “a real partnership."

Addressing the situation in southern Lebanon, Danon argued that the Lebanese government lacks control over Hezbollah and said Israel is continuing operations in the region as a result.

He also called for the withdrawal of UNIFIL forces, opposing efforts to expand the peacekeeping mission.

“It’s about time they should leave the area," he said. “It makes our life much harder to fight Hezbollah when you have international forces over there."

Regarding Gaza Strip, Danon said Hamas had rejected disarmament proposals and suggested Israel may ultimately bear responsibility for stabilizing the territory.

“At the end of the day, it will be on our shoulders to make sure Gaza is a safer place, not only for Israelis but also for the Palestinians," he said.

Danon concluded on a more personal note, discussing his continued enthusiasm for pro-Israel events in New York City, including the upcoming Israel Day Parade.

“Absolutely," he said when asked whether such events still move him, “especially today when we have a mayor that already announced he will not march in the Israel Day parade. I encourage everyone to take the Israeli flag and take the streets at the end of this month. We are a strong nation, we have a strong bond with the Jewish community, and we are together."