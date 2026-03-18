Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday morning held a situational assessment with senior security officials, including Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, Military Intelligence Chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, and other commanders.

During the discussion, Katz addressed the ongoing operations against Iran and stated that the intensity of the strikes is increasing. He said Israel is at an advanced stage in the campaign.

"The intensity of the strikes in Iran is escalating. We are in the decisive stretch," said Katz.

Confirming that Israel eliminated Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib on Tuesday night, Katz added that Khatib "was responsible for the murder and internal repression network of the Iranian regime and for advancing external threats."

"Israel's policy is clear and unequivocal: No one in Iran has immunity, and everyone is in the crosshairs."

He further revealed that the security establishment, under his and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's direction, was authorized "to eliminate any senior Iranian official once the intelligence and operational circle is closed, without needing further approval. We will continue to eliminate and hunt them all."

"Today, too, significant surprises are expected across all fronts that will escalate the war we are conducting against Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon," Katz promised.