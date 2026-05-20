US President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday at a Congressional picnic at the White House, commenting among other things on the situation vis-a-vis Iran.

“I think we’re going to be finished with that very quickly," Trump said.

“They want to make a deal so badly. They’re tired of this, and we’re going to be finished with that very quickly. Hopefully, we’re going to get it done in a very nice manner," he added, while once again stressing that “they won’t have a nuclear weapon."

On Monday, Trump revealed in a post on Truth Social that the US was planning on striking Iran on Tuesday, but postponed the attack because of what he referred to as "serious negotiations" were being held.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Trump said , “We were getting ready to do a very major attack tomorrow. I've put it off for a little while, hopefully, maybe forever, but possibly for a little while, because we've had very big discussions with Iran, and we'll see what they amount to."

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump asserted that he was "an hour away" from ordering a strike on Iran before he called off the attack.

"I hope we don't have to do the war, but we may have to give them another big hit," he added. "I'm not sure yet. You'll know very soon."

Trump accused Iran of wanting a nuclear weapon "to blow up the Middle East and, frankly, to blow up the world. It's not gonna happen."