The Pentagon on Saturday identified the six US Air Force airmen who were killed when a military aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday.

The airmen were Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama; Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington; Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky; Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana; Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio; and Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio.

Klinner, Savino and Pruitt were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. Koval, Angst and Simmons were assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio.

According to the US military, the crew members were aboard a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft when it crashed in western Iraq. Officials said the incident was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire."

The Pentagon said on Saturday that the crash remains under investigation, according to CNN.

A previous statement from the US military said that two aircraft were involved in an incident over western Iraq while operating during Operation Epic Fury, the name the Pentagon has given to the war with Iran. The statement said the second aircraft landed safely.

The KC-135 allows aircraft to refuel while airborne, enabling them to remain in a battle zone for extended periods. The aircraft can also be configured to transport cargo or medical patients. The Air Force has not said what mission the aircraft involved in Thursday’s incident were performing.