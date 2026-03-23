An unusual accident occurred late Sunday night (EST) at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

A passenger plane belonging to Air Canada, operated by its subsidiary Jazz, collided with a fire truck that was on the runway during landing. The collision occurred at a speed of about 39 km/h, causing significant damage to the front of the aircraft.

According to initial reports, dozens of people were injured in the accident, including at least five firefighters who were in the fire truck at the time of the impact.

Images from the scene show passengers gathering on the runway near the damaged plane while medical and rescue teams provide initial treatment to the injured.

The US Federal Aviation Administration announced that flight operations at the airport had been halted. Aircraft that were on their way to land were diverted to nearby airports.