Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh confirmed on Tuesday evening that his military's Chief of Staff, Mohammed al-Haddad, was killed in a plane crash while en route from Ankara, Turkey, to Tripoli.

Turkish media reports indicate that the plane's crew had previously reported an electronic malfunction and began preparations for an emergency landing. During the attempt, the plane drained its fuel tanks, and after that, all communication with the plane was lost. It was a private plane, headed by General al-Haddad, who was in Ankara for an official visit.

According to the report, the plane also carried the Chief of Staff’s advisor, Mohammed al-Assawi, Generals Al-Faitouri R'Ribiel and Mohammed Jumaa, as well as the accompanying individual, Mohammed al-Mahjoub.

General Mohammed al-Haddad is considered a key figure in the relationship between Turkey and the Western Libyan government operating out of Tripoli, which is facing the Eastern Libyan government that controls Benghazi and is supported by General Khalifa Haftar.

Al-Haddad has helped advance Turkey’s influence in Libya and Africa, particularly regarding Turkey’s claims of sovereignty over maritime areas in the Mediterranean, where it seeks to conduct gas exploration.