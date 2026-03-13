All six crew members aboard a US KC-135 refueling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq on Thursday have been confirmed dead, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced today.

In a post on social media, CENTCOM stated, “All six crew members aboard a US KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased."

Earlier, the military had confirmed the deaths of four of the crew members aboard the aircraft.

CENTCOM clarified that the crash was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire, but stated that the incident is still under investigation.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, a group of factions loyal to Iran, has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the group has not provided evidence to substantiate its claims.

Additionally, another aircraft was involved in the incident, though it was able to land safely in Israel, according to Israel’s ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)