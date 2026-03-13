US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed this morning (Thursday) that at least four of the six crew members who were aboard a KC-135 refueling aircraft that crashed in Iraqi airspace yesterday were killed in the incident.

Rescue efforts for the remaining two crew members are ongoing.

The incident took place in friendly airspace, with two aircraft involved. One aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second was able to land safely.

CENTCOM noted that the incident was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

CENTCOM stated: "At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire. The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified."