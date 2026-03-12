US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday confirmed the loss of a US KC-135 refueling aircraft during Operation Epic Fury.

The incident took place in friendly airspace, with two aircraft involved. One aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second was able to land safely.

The CENTCOM statement noted that the incident was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire. Rescue operations are currently ongoing to recover the downed aircraft and ensure the safety of all personnel involved.

CENTCOM has pledged to provide more information as the situation develops. The command requested continued patience as further details are gathered, emphasizing their commitment to providing clarity and support to the families of service members affected by the incident.