Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday evening that the massive barrages fired towards Israel were a “joint and integrated operation" with the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

In a statement published in the Iranian Tasnim news agency, the IRGC stated that it launched several ballistic missiles and that Hezbollah launched drones and missiles at over 50 targets in Israel.

Hezbollah fired about 100 rockets towards northern Israel during the barrage, while Iran launched ballistic missiles at northern, central and southern Israel.

Multiple impact sites were reported in several areas. Magen David Adom reported that a man in his 50s was lightly injured when a flying object struck him in the hand.

Hezbollah began launching rockets and missiles towards northern Israel on March 2, one day after Israel and the US launched joint strikes on Iran.