Strike on IRGC command center IDF Spokesperson

The IDF Spokesperson's Unity announced this evening (Wednesday) that dozens of fighter jets, acting on IDF intelligence, completed wide-scale strikes on infrastructure sites belonging to the Iranian terror regime in Tehran and additional areas in Iran.

During the wave of strikes, fighter jets identified operatives of the Iranian regime operating within a command center used by the IRGC in the heart of Tehran. Within seconds of the identification, the jets struck and eliminated the operatives.

Moreover, the IDF struck additional infrastructure sites in Tehran, including:

* Command centers and situation rooms used by the IRGC's airforce.

* A compound established in the heart of the central military university of the IRGC ('Imam Hussein'), used by the regime's operatives to oversee the campaign and conduct meetings.

* Sites used to store and manufacture ballistic misssiles prepared for launch, as well as missiles designated to harm Israeli aircraft operating in Tehran.

Simultaneously, command centers and military bases of the Internal Security and Basij forces, along with a command center of the Iranian regime's Ministry of Intelligence, were struck.

The IDF stated that the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence also serves as the central body of the Iranian regime used to monitor the activities of Iranian citizens. Members of the ministry provided intelligence that enabled the violent suppression of protests over the years. The strikes completed are part of the ongoing phase aimed at deepening the damage to the core of the operational arrays and foundational capabilities of the Iranian regime.