US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US needs to “finish the job" in the war with Iran.

Speaking at a rally in Kentucky, Trump said, “Operation Epic Fury - is that a great name? Well, it’s only good if you win. You know, you can only do it if you win - and we’ve won. Let me say: we’ve won. You never like to say it too early, but we won the bet in the first hour. It was over."

He added that the Iranians “don’t know what the hell hit them. They don’t know. They got hit by the American military - they don’t know. They say, ‘What the hell is happening?’ They didn’t expect anything like this."

Trump stated that “we don’t want to leave early" and “we’ve got to finish the job", adding that “over the past 11 days, our military has virtually destroyed Iran."

“We don’t want to go back every two years. Because someday there will be a time when you don’t have me as president," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House and declared that "we're doing something that nobody ever thought was possible to do. Our military is the best; it's the most powerful in the world, and they're hitting them very hard. This is 47 years of abuse - and killing lots of people."

The President told the press that while the US and Israel have eliminated Iran's navy, air force, anti-aircraft apparatus, and leaders, "We could do a lot worse."

According to the President, "We're leaving certain things, which if we do, and we could take them out by this afternoon, in fact, within an hour, they will never be able to build that country back."

He added, "We have hit them harder than virtually any country in history has been hit, and we're not finished yet."

Before that, Trump told Axios that the ongoing war with Iran could conclude in the near future, stating that the campaign has already caused extensive damage to Iranian targets.

Trump said the campaign has been so extensive that there is now "practically nothing left to target."

"The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable," he told Axios. "We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period."