The Hezbollah terrorist organization launched a barrage of about 100 rockets at Israel this evening (Wednesday).

Shortly after 8:20 pm, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated: "In the past few minutes, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched rockets toward several areas in Israel. Along with the intercepting effort, the Israeli Air Force is currently striking ready-to-launch projectile launchers and additional infrastructure sites belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization across Lebanon."

"The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines. The IDF will not tolerate any harm to Israeli civilians and will forcibly respond against any threat posed to the State of Israel."

Multiple impact sites have been reported in several areas. Magen David Adom reported that a man in his 50s was lightly injured when a flying object struck him in the hand.

Earlier this evening, Mate Asher Regional Council chairman Moshe Davidovich, who also serves as chairman of the confrontation line forum, issued an unusual and urgent call Wednesday evening for residents of the Mateh Asher Regional Council to stay close to protected areas and reduce non-essential activities.

Davidovich’s appeal followed what he described as an accumulation of “alerts from security sources," and included a general directive instructing residents to be ready to reach a shelter or safe room within a short time.

In many communities, notices were distributed announcing the cancellation of extracurricular activities, gatherings, and social events planned for the evening.

At the same time, numerous messages have been spreading in recent hours on social media and WhatsApp groups warning of a “significant missile barrage" expected in the immediate timeframe.

Despite the rumors, the IDF Home Front Command has issued no announcement about any unusual incoming fire expected tonight, and there has been no change in the official civil defense guidelines.

IDF spokesman Brigadier General Efi Defrin responded: "I am aware of the public discourse in recent hours regarding the possibility of increased shooting. I want to emphasize that there is no change in the Home Front Command's defense policy as of this moment. The IDF is prepared for strong defense and will do whatever is necessary to protect the citizens of Israel."

He concluded by saying: "We continue to conduct ongoing situation assessments and will update you on any changes, if any. I emphasize - continue to obey the Home Front Command's instructions. They save lives."