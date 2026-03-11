תיעוד: תקיפת תשתית של חיזבאללה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Wednesday published the first images from the 36th Division's operations in southern Lebanon as part of the IDF’s forward defensive posture in the area.

As part of the operation, the troops identified terrorists entering a structure adjacent to them. Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force, guided by the ground troops, eliminated the terrorists.

Additionally, during these targeted raids, IDF troops located numerous weapons, including rifles, magazines, vests, and the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s flag.