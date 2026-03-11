A court in Germany has sentenced a Lebanese man to six-and-a-half years in prison for membership in Hezbollah, whose military wing is designated a terrorist organization by the European Union, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old suspect was also convicted of aiding and abetting attempted murder and multiple violations of European Union embargo regulations.

According to proceedings at the court in the northern town of Celle, the man joined Hezbollah approximately 10 years ago and played a key role in acquiring materials for the organization's drone program.

Prosecutors said he purchased about €1.4 million worth of components intended for drone construction. The materials included more than 2,000 petrol and electric motors and over 600 propellers.

German media reported that the man admitted to arranging the deliveries.

Prosecutors said two engines purchased by the suspect were used in explosive drones launched by Hezbollah at Israel.

One of the drones struck a retirement home in the city of Herzliya near Tel Aviv during the night of October 11, 2024, which fell on Yom Kippur. Although the explosive device detonated inside the building, none of the approximately 200 residents were injured.

Because of that incident, the court found the suspect guilty of aiding and abetting attempted murder. He has one week to decide whether to appeal the verdict and will remain in custody during that period, according to the BBC.

Germany issued a federal order in 2020 outlawing Hezbollah in the country, and also took enforcement measures under the provisions of the order.