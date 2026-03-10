התפילה לפני הכניסה זר לחייל

Just before the start of the ground operation in southern Lebanon, soldiers of the 36th Division were documented blowing a shofar and praying with the division’s rabbi, Rabbi Yair Abu, for their safety before entering combat.

Forces from the brigade combat teams under the command of the 36th Division launched a targeted overnight raid (Monday) in southern Lebanon against terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization.

Among the units participating in the operation are tanks from the 7th Brigade. The IDF said the forces are operating in the area to locate and destroy terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorists.

The military also reported that before the troops entered the area, massive firepower was directed at terror targets in the region, with numerous strikes carried out from both the air and the ground.

According to the IDF, the operation is part of the effort to establish a forward defensive line that will create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel.

The IDF added that its forces will continue to act with force against the Hezbollah terror organization, which chose to join the fighting while operating under the auspices of the Iranian regime, and stressed that attacks on Israeli civilians will not be tolerated.