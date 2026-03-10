US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday published footage of its forces destroying an Iranian missile launcher as part of Operation Epic Fury.

“The Iranian regime can try to hide their missile launchers, but US forces won’t stop looking. When we find them, we’re taking them out," CENTCOM said in a statement posted to social media.

Since the start of the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, CENTCOM has regularly shared footage of its strikes and has also debunked Iranian lies about its alleged achievements in the war.

President Donald Trump, speaking at a press conference on Monday in which he outlined the progress in the war with Iran, saying, noted that the US and Israel have sunk 51 Iranian ships so far, adding, “Their missile capability is down to about 10%, maybe less. We know all of the places where they manufacture the drones, and they are being hit one after another."

“We've left some of the most important targets for later. In case we need to do it, if we hit them, it's going to take many years for them to be rebuilt," said Trump, adding, “So, we're not looking to do that if we don't have to. But they're the kind of things that are very easy to hit, but very devastating if they are hit."

“We are waiting to see what happens before we hit them. We could take them all out in one day," he pointed out.