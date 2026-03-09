תקיפת כלי טיס של צבא איראן דובר צה"ל

IDF Spokesman Effie Defrin said during a press conference on Monday that Israel has plenty more targets to strike in Iran and that it is deepening strikes on the regime's structures in Tehran.

Defrin announced that on Sunday, the Israeli Air Force completed a series of strikes on six major Iranian military airfields. The strikes were conducted as part of the effort to increase the IAF's air superiority over Iran.

During the strikes, multiple aircraft were destroyed, including IRGC Quds Force planes as well as Iranian military helicopters.

In addition, the IDF struck runways and defense and detection systems intended to operate against IAF aircraft operating in the skies of Tehran.

The IDF noted that the airfields that were struck were used by the Iranian regime to arm and fund its terror proxies in the Middle East, including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

According to the military, the strikes degraded the Iranian military's aerial operational capabilities against IAF aircraft and disrupted the ability of the regime and its regional allies to arm.