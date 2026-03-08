US Central Command (CENTCOM) continues to debunk false Iranian claims about its supposed achievements in the fighting against the US and Israel.

On Saturday, Iranian security chief Ali Larijani claimed in a post on social media that Iran captured American soldiers.

“It has been reported to me that several American soldiers have been taken prisoner," Larijani wrote.

CENTCOM spokesman US Navy Captain Tim Hawkins said in response, “The Iranian regime is doing everything it can to peddle lies and deceive. This is yet another clear example."

CENTCOM also clarified that Iran was lying when it claimed it has only targeted military sites in its response to the joint US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

“The Iranian regime recently claimed (through their verified UN X account) that it has only tried to target military sites, and that its missiles and drones were thrown off course by US Jedi mind tricks. LIE," wrote CENTCOM.

“US forces have stood shoulder to shoulder with regional partners to protect against the Iranian regime’s deliberate, indiscriminate and irresponsible targeting of civilian airports, hotels and residential neighborhoods. TRUTH," it added.

Several days ago, CENTCOM dismissed a series of Iranian claims about the ongoing conflict.

In a statement posted on social media, CENTCOM said Iranian officials had falsely claimed that US forces were withdrawing from the region, had lost fighter aircraft and a destroyer, and that 100 US Marines had been killed.

“ALL LIES," CENTCOM stressed.

It added that US forces are expanding their operations and striking deeper into Iranian airspace. CENTCOM added that American forces have already sunk more than 20 Iranian vessels.

The command also reported a significant decline in Iranian attacks since the start of the operation. According to CENTCOM, Iranian drone launches have dropped by 73 percent, while ballistic missile launches have fallen by 86 percent.