US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday shared footage of a strike on an Iranian drone carrier, as part of Operation Epic Fury.

“US forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire," CENTCOM wrote on social media.

Earlier, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper spoke during a press briefing and said that US forces have struck hundreds of targets inside Iran as Operation Epic Fury continues into its sixth day.

“We are now starting our sixth day of a historic mission to eliminate Iran's ability to threaten Americans," Cooper said, adding, “We are at full speed ahead in executing orders given by leadership in Washington."

He noted that US bomber aircraft have conducted extensive strikes across Iran.

“In just the last 72 hours, America's bomber force has struck nearly 200 targets deep inside of Iran, including around Tehran. And in just the last hour, US B-2 bombers dropped dozens of 2,000-pound penetrator bombs targeting deeply buried ballistic missile launchers."

Cooper also said US forces struck Iranian command capabilities tied to space and missile operations.

“Notably, we have also struck Iran's equivalent of Space Command, which degrades their ability to threaten Americans."

He added that Iranian attacks have sharply declined since the start of the operation. “Ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90 percent since day one. Drone attacks have decreased by 83 percent since day one."

Cooper said the mission is now expanding to dismantle Iran’s missile production capabilities.

“The President gave us another task, to raise or level Iran's ballistic missile industrial base. So we're not just hitting what they have, we're destroying their ability to rebuild," Cooper stated. “As we transition to the next phase of this operation, we will systemically dismantle Iran's missile production capability for the future, and that's absolutely in progress."