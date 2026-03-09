As part of an event held at the UN to mark International Women's Day, Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, today hosted Iranian women who have experienced hardship and cruelty under the Islamic Republic.

The guests included: Raheleh Amiri is a trained psychologist from Kerman, Iran, who participated in the Woman Life Freedom (Zan, Zandegi, Azadi) protests and was shot in the eye by regime force.

Dr Nazee Moinian is an accomplished Iran-born fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC and an advisor to INSS in Tel Aviv.

Marjan Keypour Greenblatt is an Iranian-American analyst and human rights activist, specializing in women and minority rights in Iran.

Shiva Amini, is an Iranian women’s futsal player who previously played for Iran’s national futsal team, and fled her home country for Europe following harassment by the Islamic Republic.

Dr. Thamar Eilam Gindin is an Iran expert from Haifa University's Ezri Center for Iran and Persian Gulf research and author of multiple books on pre-Islamic Iran.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said: "The experience of Raheleh Amiri's - along with thousands of other Iranian women - reveals to the world the true face of the Islamic regime. While the regime in Tehran is spreading terror throughout the Middle East and threatening the entire world, it is also killing its own people who dare to demand freedom in their country. The international community cannot continue to ignore these crimes."