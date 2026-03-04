International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi expressed concerns over Iran’s stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium, as well as its refusal to allow IAEA inspections.

“I have been very clear and consistent in my reports on Iran’s nuclear program: While there has been no evidence of Iran building a nuclear bomb, its large stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and refusal to grant my inspectors full access are cause for serious concern," Grossi wrote in a post on social media.

“For these reasons," he added my previous reports indicate that unless and until Iran assists the IAEA in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues, the Agency will not be in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IAEA published an official confirmation that substantiates reports of damage to Iran's nuclear program as part of Operation Roaring Lion.

According to the agency's statement, the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, one of the most secure and sensitive sites, sustained physical damage during the recent strikes.

Last week, the IAEA released a report which revealed that Iran has not allowed the agency access to its nuclear facilities that were bombed by Israel and the United States during the 12-day war last June.

The IAEA report stressed that due to the lack of access to the affected facilities, the agency cannot verify whether Iran has suspended all uranium enrichment activities or assess the size of Iran's uranium stockpile.

Following the US strikes on its nuclear sites last June, Tehran suspended cooperation with the IAEA and barred inspectors from visiting the damaged sites, accusing the agency of bias and failing to condemn the attacks.