The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday published an official confirmation that substantiates reports of damage to Iran's nuclear program as part of Operation "Roaring Lion."

According to the agency's statement, the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, one of the most secure and sensitive sites, sustained physical damage during the recent strikes.

The IAEA confirms damage to the entrance gates of the facility. At the same time, satellite images released by Reuters show significant destruction to at least two buildings within the complex, which had appeared fully intact in images earlier this week.