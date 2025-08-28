Britain, France, and Germany have initiated a 30-day process to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran, citing ongoing violations of the 2015 nuclear deal. The move comes two months after strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian nuclear sites and follows a series of failed diplomatic efforts.

In a letter to the UN Security Council that was revealed by Reuters, the European trio, collectively known as the E3, announced the activation of the snapback mechanism, a procedure that allows for the restoration of sanctions lifted under the nuclear agreement. The E3 acted before an October deadline that would remove their authority to trigger the mechanism.

Talks held with Iran since the June strikes did not yield substantial commitments, prompting the E3 to proceed. Ministers from the three countries informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of their decision on Wednesday.

"The E3 are committed to using every diplomatic tool available to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon," the letter stated, adding that the next 30 days would be used to try and resolve the issues diplomatically.

Iran, which has warned of a "harsh response" should sanctions return, had been offered a six-month deferral of the snapback in exchange for renewed UN inspections and negotiations with the US. The sanctions, once reinstated, would target Iran's financial, banking, energy, and defense sectors.

Economic strain in Iran has intensified since the E3's decision became public, with the national currency dropping sharply. Internal divisions have also widened, with hardliners pushing for confrontation and moderates urging a diplomatic course.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran had enriched uranium to 60% purity and amassed enough material for six nuclear weapons prior to the June 13 strikes, though further processing would be needed to produce an actual weapon. While the IAEA has found no evidence of a coordinated weapons program, it remains unable to confirm the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities.