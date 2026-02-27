Navy Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads US Central Command and oversees military operations in the Middle East, briefed President Donald Trump on Thursday about potential military options regarding Iran, according to an individual close to the president cited by ABC News.

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the president's top military adviser, also attended the briefing, according to a second source familiar with the discussion who spoke to ABC News.

This briefing took place on the same day that US and Iranian officials held indirect talks in Geneva regarding Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. No deal was announced following the discussions, but Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, confirmed progress and stated that "technical talks" would resume in Vienna, Austria, next week.

Even during the indirect talks, Trump has kept the military option on the table and has beefed up the US military presence in the Middle East.

Several Republicans and some of Trump’s officials have privately suggested in recent days that Israel should take the lead in any potential strike against Iran, rather than the US initiating hostilities, according to two individuals familiar with the discussions.

As of Thursday, it remained unclear whether this plan had been embraced by Trump, who is reportedly growing frustrated with Iran’s refusal to halt uranium enrichment and limit its ballistic missile program.

ABC News noted that Trump is known for considering a variety of opinions before making decisions. Politico was the first to report that some senior advisers and Republicans have advocated for Israel to take the lead.

Sources have indicated that a joint US-Israeli operation remains a possibility, as the US has positioned a significant number of ships and fighter jets in the region, all within striking distance of Iran.

"The media may continue to speculate on the President's thinking all they want, but only President Trump knows what he may or may not do," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said, repeating a statement she has made several times in recent weeks in response to questions about Trump’s plans regarding Iran.