No damage has been found to facilities containing nuclear material in Iran, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday following an analysis of the latest available satellite imagery.

According to the UN watchdog, the imagery indicates that there is currently no risk of a radiological release.

Near the Isfahan nuclear site, satellite images show damage to two buildings. At the Natanz site, no additional impact was detected beyond previously reported damage at its entrances. No impact was observed at other nuclear sites, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

The IAEA said it remains in contact with nuclear safety regulators across the Middle East.

In a post, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi emphasized the importance of maintaining nuclear safety during the ongoing conflict.

He stressed the "paramount importance" of maintaining regional nuclear safety and security during the military conflict.

On Tuesday, the IAEA published an official confirmation that substantiates reports of damage to Iran's nuclear program as part of Operation Roaring Lion.

According to the agency's statement, the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, one of the most secure and sensitive sites, sustained physical damage during the recent strikes.

Later in the day, Grossi expressed concerns over Iran’s stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium, as well as its refusal to allow IAEA inspections.

“I have been very clear and consistent in my reports on Iran’s nuclear program: While there has been no evidence of Iran building a nuclear bomb, its large stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and refusal to grant my inspectors full access are cause for serious concern," Grossi wrote in a post on social media.

“For these reasons," he added my previous reports indicate that unless and until Iran assists the IAEA in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues, the Agency will not be in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful," he added.