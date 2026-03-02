IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment with the General Staff Forum following the attack from Lebanon.

"We have launched an offensive campaign against Hezbollah," he began. "We are not only operating defensively - we are now going on the offensive as well."

Zamir warned, "We must prepare for many prolonged days of combat ahead. This requires strong defensive readiness and sustained offensive readiness, operating in continuous waves while constantly utilizing opportunities."

In the early hours of Monday morning, the IDF released a statement announcing: "The Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, following the projectile fire launched from Lebanon, conducted a situational assessment with the IDF General Staff. The Chief of the General Staff approved future operational plans and instructed to carry out preparations for continuous offensive and defensive activity."

The statement quoted Zamir as saying: "Hezbollah opened a campaign against Israel overnight, and is fully responsible for any escalation. IDF troops have prepared for such a scenario as part of standard combat preparations for Operation Roaring Lion. Any enemy that threatens our security will pay a heavy price. We will not allow any harm to come to the people of Israel and our northern Border."

An earlier statement stressed, "The Hezbollah terrorist organization is operating on behalf of the Iranian regime, opening fire against the State of Israel and its civilians. The IDF will operate against Hezbollah’s decision to join the campaign, and will not enable the organization to constitute a threat to the State of Israel and harm the civilians of northern Israel."

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization brings ruin to the State of Lebanon, and the IDF will forcefully respond to such actions. IDF troops have prepared for such a scenario as part of standard combat preparations as part of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’, and are prepared for an all-fronts scenario and for combating any threat against the State of Israel."

Earlier, at around 1:00 a.m., sirens sounded without prior warning in Haifa and its surroundings, as well as in communities located near the northern border.

The IDF said the sirens were activated following launches from Lebanon.

Three rockets were fired toward Israel in this barrage, one of which was intercepted and two which fell in open areas. Magen David Adom reported no injuries in the barrage from Lebanon.

The interception of the rockets was carried out for the first time using the “Or Eitan" laser system.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching UAVs and rockets toward Israeli territory following the elimination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and in response to Israeli strikes. The organization said it had targeted a military site south of Haifa.

This is the first time the Hezbollah terrorist organization has fired missiles towards Israel since the ceasefire in Lebanon took effect in November 2024.

Israeli defense officials said that “Hezbollah carried out the launches from Lebanon - there will be an especially harsh response."