Sirens sounded Monday evening in central Israel and the Shephelah region following rocket fire from Lebanon, which was launched without prior warning. Security forces received reports of several locations where debris from interceptions and shrapnel had fallen. The Israel Defense Forces later updated that one missile struck in central Israel while several others landed in open areas.

Magen David Adom reported that four people were lightly injured in the barrage targeting central Israel. Among them were a 32-year-old man injured by a flying object and a 38-year-old woman who sustained a leg injury. All of the injured were evacuated to Kaplan Medical Center and Shamir Medical Center, suffering from blast effects and glass shrapnel.

The IDF stated that within minutes, Israeli Air Force aircraft destroyed the launcher that carried out the launches from Lebanon.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization said in an official statement: “We attacked the satellite communications station belonging to the communications and cyber defense corps of the Israeli enemy army, in the Elah Valley in central occupied Palestine."

Earlier in the day, one person was killed and another critically injured after an Iranian missile struck a construction site in Yehud. The injured person was evacuated by intensive care ambulance to Sheba Medical Center.

In a separate strike in Or Yehuda, one person was seriously injured and also taken to Sheba Medical Center. The Or Yehuda municipality reported that another woman suffered anxiety and was treated at the scene. In addition, three other cluster-munition impact sites were located that caused property damage.

Or Yehuda Mayor Liat Shohat said, “These events remind us once again how life-saving it is to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and ask residents to remain vigilant and avoid approaching the impact sites so security forces can complete their work safely."

It was also reported that about 650,000 residents have evacuated from the Dahiya area of Beirut, along with about half a million people from southern Lebanon.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “The decision to move forward immediately and defend the communities is morally and operationally correct, and it enables what comes next while giving residents the confidence that what happened will not return. There will be no evacuation, no abandonment-everyone remains on their land, in their home, wherever they are. The number one mission is to defend the communities and provide them security against raids and anti-tank fire."

He added, “From this point we should not only avoid retreating in the face of Hezbollah, but seize the opportunity to strike it. We are striking it and will continue to strike it. Prepare operational plans to hit it, impose costs, and neutralize its capabilities. The fact that a million Lebanese have evacuated their homes in southern Lebanon and in Dahiya demonstrates the strength of the IDF and its deterrence capability."