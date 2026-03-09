It has been authorized to be published that Staff Sergeant Or Demry, aged 20, from Liman, a soldier from the Combat Engineering Corps in the 91st Division, was killed by anti-tank gunfire in southern Lebanon.

Demry was killed in the same incident in which Staff Sergeant Maher Khatar fell.

Defense Minister Israel Katz paid tribute to the soldier: "I send my deepest condolences to the family of Sergeant Or Demry, a combat engineer in the 91st Division of the Combat Engineering Corps, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon. Or fought bravely together with the late Staff Sergeant Maher Khatar, who also fell in the same incident, to protect the communities and residents of the north from the cruel terrorist organization Hezbollah. The State of Israel salutes our heroic soldiers who are standing on the front lines to protect the citizens of Israel."

The serious incident occurred at a defensive post near Margaliot in the Ramim Ridge. A combat engineering force that included two D9 bulldozers set out to extract a tank from the 601st Battalion that had become stuck. During the extraction, one of the D9 bulldozers from the 91st Division was hit, possibly by a mortar shell that hit a fuel tank or a missile, which caused the deaths of the two soldiers.

In response to the serious incident, heavy barrages of fire were launched and numerous targets were attacked by fighter jets in the area.