Forces from a brigade combat team under the command of Division 36 launched a targeted raid Sunday night in southern Lebanon, striking terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Among the forces participating in the raid are tanks from the IDF's 7th Brigade. The IDF said the troops are operating in the area to locate and destroy terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorists.

It was also reported that before the forces entered the area, heavy fire was directed at terrorist targets, and numerous targets were struck from the air and from the ground.

According to the IDF, the operation is part of efforts to establish a forward defensive line that will create an additional security layer for residents of northern Israel.

The IDF added that the forces will continue to operate forcefully against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which decided to join the campaign and operate under the patronage of the Iranian regime, and that attacks on Israeli civilians will not be tolerated.