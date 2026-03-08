President Isaac Herzog toured northern Israel amidst the ongoing attacks by the Iranian regime and the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Iran's proxy in Lebanon.

President Herzog began his visit at the Mateh Asher Regional Council, where he was briefed by Council Head Moshe Davidovich. The President then visited the Galilee Medical Center, where he met with IDF soldiers wounded in an incident on the Lebanese border earlier this week.

President Herzog concluded his tour of the north in the city of Nahariya, where he visited the municipal operations center and met with Mayor Ronen Marley.

“I came here today to strengthen and encourage the residents of the north. I am here in Nahariya with the wonderful Mayor Ronen Marley. I also visited Mateh Asher and the Galilee Hospital, which are extraordinary places with exceptional resilience. People with remarkable civic strength that radiates to the entire world, enabling us to wage this campaign and cut off the head of the snake, the head of the empire of evil sitting in Tehran, and, of course, to repel Hezbollah from Lebanon," the President stated.

He praised the municipality for functioning "in an exemplary manner," despite the challenges, and called on residents across the region to remain vigilant and alert, as sirens sound constantly. "We want to say to the residents of the north: we stand with you with all our strength. In recent days, you have been on the front line. We know that Hezbollah is trying to attack, and we are responding with full force to anyone who dares threaten our security."

He concluded by expressing sympathies for the family of Master Sergeant Maher Khatar, of blessed memory, who fell in battle earlier in the day. "We will complete the mission and bring better days for the entire people of Israel. Be strong and of good courage, people of Israel. My condolences to the bereaved families and a full recovery to the wounded."