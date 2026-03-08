בתוך יממה: יותר ממאה תקיפות של יעדי חיזבאללה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF is continuing to strike Hezbollah terror infrastructure. As part of these efforts, weapons storage facilities and dozens of military sites were struck.

In Dahieh, Beirut, the IDF struck a command center and a Radwan Force training compound. The terrorists in the facility were preparing to carry out terror attacks on IDF troops and the State of Israel.

The IDF also eliminated Mustafa Ahmad al-Zein, a Hezbollah terrorist operative who maintained close ties with elements of the Iranian Quds Force, in a strike in the Beqaa area. In the past few years, al-Zein had resided in Iran, from where he managed his ongoing activities that supported the advancement of terrorist activities against the State of Israel.

The IDF noted that prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the issuing of advance warnings, the use of precise munitions, and aerial surveillance.