The US Embassy in Israel has announced the evacuation of non-essential employees and family members of employees due to "security risks." In addition, the State Department has updated its travel warning and urged American citizens to consider leaving Israel.

"On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members of US government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks," the Embassy stated.

"In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the U.S. Embassy may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank. Persons may wish to consider leaving Israel while commercial flights are available.

The moves come as the Trump Administration considers a military strike on Iran.

According to a New York Times report, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote to embassy employees in an email: "Anyone who wants to leave should do so today. The ambassador urged employees to get on a flight wherever they can. Try to find a seat on any flight that will eventually take you to Washington, D.C. Your first priority is to get out of the country."