US President Donald Trump said on Friday he has not yet decided whether to attack Iran and stated he was unhappy with Iran’s behavior, but also said there would be additional talks with the Islamic Republic.

“I haven't made a decision on Iran. I am not happy with how they negotiate," the President said, adding there would be more talks on Friday.

On the possibility of using military force in Iran, Trump said, “I don't want to, but sometimes you have to."

He stressed that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons and again said that “Iran isn’t saying the golden words, ‘No nuclear weapon’" in talks with the US.

Earlier on Friday, the US Embassy in Israel announced the evacuation of non-essential employees and family members of employees due to "security risks."

In addition, the State Department updated its travel warning and urged American citizens to consider leaving Israel.

The US and Iran held another round of talks in Geneva on Thursday, amid a large-scale buildup of US forces around Iran. No deal was announced following the discussions, but Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, confirmed progress and stated that "technical talks" would resume in Vienna, Austria, next week. US officials told Axios that the meeting was positive.

