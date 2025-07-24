Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday morning issued a travel warning, advising Israeli travelers to avoid visiting or staying near the Thailand-Cambodia border due to an ongoing military clash between the two countries.

The advisory urged Israelis to avoid both northeastern Thailand and northwestern Cambodia.

“The focus is on avoiding areas near border crossings, most of which are currently closed,” the statement read. “We recommend monitoring local media reports and adhering to security guidelines as they are issued.”

On Wednesday night, military clashes broke out along the border, with each country accusing the other of initiating the attack.

Thailand’s embassy urged its citizens to leave Cambodia. The US embassy in Bangkok reported that Thai authorities have begun evacuating civilians from the border area, advising US citizens to exercise heightened caution.

The conflict began in late May with brief exchanges of fire that left one Cambodian soldier dead. Afterwards, the countries agreed to hold talks to resolve the matter and prevent an additional escalation. Despite these efforts, tensions have remained high.