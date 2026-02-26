A new report reveals the expansion of US air defense capabilities in the Middle East, with satellite images from MizarVision confirming the arrival of 11 F-22 Raptors at the Ovda Air Force base.

The deployment is part of a US effort to strengthen its forces in the region and provide new capabilities to Israel, especially following the June 2025 war with Iran.

The move, carried out in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, also includes the deployment of air defense batteries. Satellite images show the presence of F-22 stealth fighters, which are rarely stationed outside the US' borders.

Additionally, in the past week, transport and refueling planes have arrived, providing logistical support for the special combat squadron.

According to discussions with IDF officials and US Central Command, the arrival of the F-22 squadron, along with an advanced air defense system, offers Israel the capability to address immediate threats and ensure control in changing combat conditions.