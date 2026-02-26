Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) told Newsmax on Wednesday that the United States has a rare opportunity to reshape the future of Iran, arguing that the regime is at one of its weakest points in decades and that the president must retain the flexibility to act.

Speaking in an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Fetterman explained that he had broken with many in his party during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, when Trump referenced potential military action against Iran.

"Everyone's talking about the State of the Union speech. And then when that came up last night, I think I might have been the only Democrat to stand up and clap," Fetterman said. "You know, the things that when the president referenced Midnight Hammer and military against Iran."

Fetterman dismissed the ongoing US-Iran nuclear talks, pointing to Iran’s history of broken promises and failed agreements.

"I don't think we can ever negotiate with Iran, because the last time there was a significant kind of treaty, that ended up with 900 pounds of just below weapons-grade uranium enrichment," he said. "And now after what Iran has done, they killed tens of thousands of their own young people in there. So this is clearly where we're at," Fetterman added.

The senator argued that the current situation presents a strategic opportunity for America and its allies.

"And I also think that the Iranian regime, everything that we read and see, that the regime has been the weakest that they've been in decades right now," he said. "So I think we have a unique opportunity to topple it or to install a better way forward for Iran. So I'm open to that."

Fetterman also stated that he plans to oppose efforts to limit the president's military authority regarding Iran.

"And now I think I've heard that we are going to bring the Iranian war powers bill up tomorrow. And I just said that I'm going to vote that down again, because I think the president absolutely needs to have the flexibility to have those kinds of targeted strikes," he said.

Fetterman, who is one of the most pro-Israel Democrats in Congress, last week spoke out against a deal with Iran, referring to the Islamic Republic as a “cancer".

“How could you allow Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb? Now, people have always said that. Well, you know, [President Donald Trump] actually did something to actually prevent Iran from doing that," Fetterman told Fox News.

“If they have 900 pounds of near weapons-grade uranium why wouldn't you strike that? Why wouldn't you hold them accountable that way? And now here we are again, and now we've demonstrated that's the only thing Iran ever responds to is strength and power," he continued.

Fetterman put up posters of the Israelis who were abducted by Hamas in his front office and left them up until every single person safely returned home.