Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) spoke out against a deal with Iran, referring to the Islamic Republic as a “cancer".

His comments came in an interview with Fox News, amid tensions between the US and Iran.

“How could you allow Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb? Now, people have always said that. Well, you know, [President Donald Trump] actually did something to actually prevent Iran from doing that," said Fetterman.

“If they have 900 pounds of near weapons-grade uranium why wouldn't you strike that? Why wouldn't you hold them accountable that way? And now here we are again, and now we've demonstrated that's the only thing Iran ever responds to is strength and power," he continued.

Fetterman opined that the US would likely have to hit Iran again “because I don't think you can't really trust and negotiate with them. You can't negotiate with cancer. You have to attack it and go right at it with superior force."

His comments came as the US holds talks with Iran, but as President Donald Trump has also ordered an increased military presence in the Middle East, should the diplomatic efforts fail.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the President is weighing an initial limited military strike on Iran to force it to meet his demands for a nuclear deal.

Such a move would be a first step that would be designed to pressure Tehran into an agreement but fall short of a full-scale attack that could inspire a major retaliation, according to the report.

Trump warned Iran earlier on Thursday that it must reach a deal over its nuclear program or “bad things" will happen.

The President said negotiations with Iran were going well, but insisted Tehran has to reach a “meaningful" agreement.

“Now, we may have to take it a step further - or we may not. Maybe we’re going to make a deal. You’re going to be finding out over the next, probably 10 days," Trump added.