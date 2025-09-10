Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, delivered the opening prayer at the United States Senate proceedings on Wednesday. The blessing, offered at the invitation of Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), comes ahead of the Jewish New Year.

Rabbi Berman began: “Our merciful Father, there is a hunger in this land—not for power, but for purpose. Not to take, but to give. We are seekers, Lord, yearning for meaning. We all ask ourselves - why am I here? What is my purpose?”

He continued with a call for divine guidance: “Guide us, Lord, with the clarity to hear Your call, and the courage to live our answer.”

Invoking King David, he prayed for unity among America’s lawmakers: “As with Kind David of old, renew within our Senators the heart and spirit to unite our nation to rise to this moment and to seize this great awakening - so that we can each reach our most noble selves.”

Rabbi Berman concluded with blessings for the approaching holiday: “May this upcoming Jewish New Year bring prosperity to our neighbors and our nation. Peace to Israel and all places torn by war. Freedom for the hostages and all held in captivity. May each of us know Your love and Your blessing. May this be Your will. And let us all say, Amen.”

Rabbi Berman also delivered a prayer at President Donald Trump’s second inauguration in January. Following that event, he told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News: “It was really such an honor to represent the Jewish people, to be asked to speak at the inauguration and to lead the nation in prayer at the benediction.”

Reflecting on his message, he explained: “This is a moment of enormous opportunity for America. We're at a historic point in this country and around the world. I certainly wanted to address that moment.” He added that it was important to him “to talk about the hostages and talk about Israel… to make sure it was uppermost in the minds of America.”

On the public response to his words, Rabbi Berman noted that he received appreciation from across the Jewish community and beyond: “There's an enormous amount of support for Jews who respect their tradition. There's an enormous amount of appreciation for Israel.”