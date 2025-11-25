US Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa) criticized the Iranian government's priorities amidst reports of a serious drought and water crisis in the country.

"Iran spent billions to build a nuclear bomb and the proxies to destroy Israel instead of a water infrastructure," Fetterman wrote on X yesterday in response to a Washington Post story highlighting the Iranian government's decades of water mismanagement.

"Iran or Gaza: stop attacking Israel and rebuild your own failed nations. Israel isn’t going anywhere," he added.

Iran is facing a five-year drought, and water in the capital of Tehran could run out within weeks. The Washington Post piece cited by Fetterman blamed much of the crisis on Iran's waste of its water resources on agriculture, depleting its clean water reserves.

Other observers, including Sen. Fetterman, have noted that Iran has spent tens of billions of dollars on its nuclear weapons program and funding terrorist organizations across the Middle East, money that could have been spent on desalination plants that convert sea water into drinkable water.