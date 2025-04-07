Several Jewish groups condemned a sheet that was draped over a charity store run by Sen. John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, accusing the couple of “genocide.”

The sheet, draped over Gisele Fetterman’s Free Store in Braddock, Pennsylvania, reads “Genocide John, Genocide Gisele, Blood on your hands.”

A coalition of Jewish groups, including several Jewish federations in the state, called the act “inappropriate and counterproductive.”

John Fetterman is among the most outspoken Democratic supporters of Israel in the Senate. He and Gisele recently traveled to the country, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted him a silver-plated beeper as an homage to an anti-Hezbollah military operation last year.

His stance has made him a frequent target of protests, but until this week, he tweeted, they had focused on his home and workplace. Braddock, where John Fetterman served as mayor for more than a decade, is a low-income postindustrial town, and Gisele’s store aims to help area residents by distributing surplus goods at no cost. It is housed in a brightly painted shipping container.

The store’s website and social media feeds have not mentioned Israel or the conflict dating back at least to Oct. 7, 2023, the date of the Hamas attack on Israel that began the war in Gaza.

“People defaced the FreeStore in Braddock last night,” the senator tweeted. “Since 10/7/23, I’m used to the vandalism at our home or my office. But Gisele and volunteers distribute food, clothing and formula at no cost to our community — and they shouldn’t have to put up with this.”

Gisele Fetterman does not appear to have released a public statement on the incident.

The Jewish groups that condemned the incident included federations in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Lehigh Valley and Harrisburg, as well as the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition, an umbrella political advocacy group. They also said vandalism of Fetterman’s home and office are “unacceptable.”

“Accusing the Free Store and its founder, Gisele Fetterman, of having ‘blood on their hands’ is a baseless and malicious act,” the groups’ statement said. “It harms the vulnerable individuals who rely on its services and does nothing to support the Palestinian people in Gaza. Attacking a charitable organization that serves those in need crosses a line that should never be approached, and only deepens division and pain.”