Iran has signed a secret €500 million arms deal with Russia, securing thousands of advanced shoulder-fired missiles as part of a significant effort to rebuild its air defenses, which were severely damaged during the war with Israel last June, The Financial Times reported Sunday.

The agreement, signed in Moscow in December, commits Russia to deliver 500 Verba launch units and 2,500 9M336 missiles over three years, the report said. These modern air-defense systems, capable of targeting cruise missiles, low-flying aircraft, and drones, are among Russia’s most advanced technologies.

The Verba system is a shoulder-fired, infrared-guided missile, allowing small mobile teams to quickly establish dispersed defences without relying on vulnerable radar installations. According to leaked documents, the first deliveries are scheduled to start in 2027, with some systems possibly delivered earlier.

Tehran's request for the systems was made in July, just days after the 12-day conflict with Israel during which Iran's integrated air-defense network was heavily degraded. This weakness enabled Israel's air force to establish air superiority over large parts of Iran. Iran’s air-defense infrastructure has struggled to recover from these strikes, prompting the arms deal with Russia.

The deal is seen as a move by Russia to rebuild ties with Iran, after failing to support Tehran during the conflict. A former senior US official noted that Russia may seek to repair the relationship to maintain Iran as a key partner in the region, despite their failure to act during the crisis.

Russia and Iran have increased their military ties in recent years, as both countries face increasing Western pressure over their respective regional activities and global alignments.

Last April, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Araghchi conveyed a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, about the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries.

Weeks later, Putin signed a law approved by the Russian parliament, aimed at deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran across various fields, including security and military cooperation.