Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced that Iran will continue producing radiopharmaceuticals and is moving forward with plans to build eight nuclear power plants in partnership with Russia.

According to Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, the commission met with Eslami on Tuesday to discuss Iran’s latest nuclear developments and technological achievements.

Iran's ISNA media outlet reported that Eslami addressed recent damages to nuclear facilities caused during Operation Rising Lion and outlined steps taken to bolster their security. He also shared updates from his recent visit to Russia.

Eslami reaffirmed that Iran’s production of radiopharmaceuticals has not stopped and will continue uninterrupted. He highlighted that from 2022 to 2024, Iran achieved nearly 500 scientific and technological milestones, many of which have directly benefited public health and the economy.

On Iran-Russia cooperation, Eslami revealed that the two countries have a joint protocol for constructing eight nuclear power plants. One plant is currently operational, two are under construction, and five additional reactors—collectively generating 5,000 megawatts—are planned for Hormozgan Province.

Eslami also criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for failing to protect Iran’s classified nuclear data, despite repeated warnings. He stressed that diplomatic negotiations remain the responsibility of the Foreign Ministry, under the supervision of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Rezaei added that the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is drafting a response plan to the European troika’s decision to activate the snapback mechanism.