The Russian investigative site Insider Russia, associated with the opposition, published findings indicating that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, relations between the two countries have significantly expanded.

According to the investigation, Russia previously refrained from deepening its ties with Iran due to fears of damaging its relations with Israel. However, the war in Ukraine has led to a change in approach—Russia has begun to rely on Iran as a source for advanced weaponry.

Two senior officials from the Russian foreign intelligence agency, Generals Sergey Afanasyev and Andrey Avryanov, have visited Tehran multiple times since October 2022. As part of the cooperation, a Russian delegation visited a secret facility in Iran, where it was agreed that Russian experts would undergo training and learn to operate advanced systems, in exchange for which Russia would receive Iranian-made drones.

According to reports, within the Russian embassy in Tehran, a secret intelligence headquarters has been established, managed by Colonel Igor Demakin, who officially serves as an advisor to the Russian ambassador.