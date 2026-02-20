The IDF on Friday evening struck Hezbollah command centers used by the organization's terrorists to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel in the Baalbek area in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

“The Hezbollah terror organization systematically embeds its assets within the civilian population, in violation of the ceasefire understandings, and while cynically exploiting the civilian population as human shields to advance terror attacks," the statement added.

“The terrorists' activity in the command center constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat against the State of Israel. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat against the State of Israel," it stressed.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF struck a Hamas command center from which terrorists operated in the Ain al-Hilweh area in southern Lebanon.

According to an IDF statement, the command center was recently used by Hamas terrorists to plan and prepare terror attacks against IDF troops, as well as training activities intended to advance various attack plans against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

“The infrastructure was embedded within the center of a civilian-populated area, cynically exploiting Lebanese civilians as human shields to advance its terror objectives. The terrorists' activity at the command center constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel," the IDF said.

“The IDF is operating against the entrenchment of the Hamas terrorist organization in Lebanon and will continue to act decisively against Hamas terrorists wherever they operate, in order to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and to IDF troops," the statement concluded.

Hezbollah has continued to violate the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire which went into effect in late 2024, and continues to rebuild its military strength. Israel has responded by striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

The Iran-backed terrorist organization on Tuesday rejected a decision by the Lebanese government to grant the military at least four months to advance the second phase of a nationwide disarmament plan.

The group stated that it would not accept the move, which it claims serves the interests of Israel.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)