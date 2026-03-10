צה״ל השמיד משגר במהלך ניסיון שיגור מלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Israeli Air Force on Monday identified launchers belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization that were in the process of being prepared for launches toward Israeli territory.

Shortly after the identification, the launchers were struck and dismantled.

In addition, the terrorists who were seen arming the launcher and attempting to carry out launches were also targeted.

So far, according to the military, during Operation Roaring Lion, the IDF has dismantled and thwarted over 70 missile launchers that were ready to launch toward the State of Israel.