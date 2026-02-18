The Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization on Tuesday rejected a decision by the Lebanese government to grant the military at least four months to advance the second phase of a nationwide disarmament plan, Reuters reported.

The group stated that it would not accept the move, which it claims serves the interests of Israel.

In August 2025, the Lebanese cabinet tasked the army with drawing up and implementing a plan to bring all weapons held by armed groups under state control. This initiative was primarily aimed at disarming Hezbollah following the group's war with Israel in 2024.

By September 2025, the cabinet formally welcomed the army's disarmament plan for the terror group. However, the government did not set a clear timeframe at that time, noting that the military's limited capabilities and ongoing Israeli strikes could hinder progress.

On Monday, Lebanon’s government announced that the army will need at least four months to complete the second phase of the plan to disarm Hezbollah in the country’s southern regions.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah signaled the group's firm rejection of the timeline and the broader disarmament approach. "We cannot be lenient," Fadlallah said, according to Reuters.

Hezbollah has continued to violate the terms of the ceasefire and continues to rebuild its military strength. Israel has responded by striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.