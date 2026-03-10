President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday visited the Israeli Air Force (IAF) Aerial Defense Array on Israel’s northern border.

Accompanied by the IAF Commander of the Aerial Defense Array, Brigadier General K., the President was briefed on the unit’s operational activities in defense of the State of Israel, including the unit’s detection and interception capabilities.

“This aerial defense battery, alongside all forces deployed across the country, intercepts dangerous missiles that aim to harm and kill millions of Israeli citizens, President Herzog stated during the visit.

Addressing the service members, he said, "You are serving the State of Israel in this historic campaign. From the very place where you are stationed, change will come across the entire Middle East."

“If Hezbollah so much as thinks of continuing to attack, harass, or threaten, it simply does not understand what awaits it. It certainly does not understand that Israel is determined to dismantle it once and for all," Herzog concluded.